A once-leaking pipe that resulted in the release of 400,000 gallons of tritiated water at the Monticello nuclear power plant has been repaired, resulting in the powered-down plant going back online.
The news came four days after the plant was powered down on Friday, March 24 to repair the leak, which was originally identified in November 2022.
The process of powering down the Monticello plant began around 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 and by Tuesday, March 28, crews had already repaired the leak, which did not pose any risks to public health, safety, or the environment, according to Xcel Energy spokesperson Theo Keith.
The plant was set to go online and then returning offline in mid-April for the regularly scheduled refueling service outage.
The biannual outage is scheduled for mid-April. That’s when about 800 contractors will be coming to Monticello for the refueling of the plant and general maintenance.
This year’s outage will be about a month long, according to Xcel Energy.
“Refueling and plant maintenance will improve equipment and plant reliability and help ensure that Monticello continues to provide safe, clean, and reliable power to the region,” Xcel Energy officials told the Monticello Times.
Among the 800 people coming to Monticello to work during the outage will be specialized employees and contractors who will work at the plant during refueling and provide a boost to the area’s economy.
During this period, operators perform maintenance and construction projects that can only be completed when the plant is not operating.
Traveling workers stay at local hotels, eat at restaurants, and visit local service providers, Xcel officials said.
