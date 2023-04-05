A once-leaking pipe that resulted in the release of 400,000 gallons of tritiated water at the Monticello nuclear power plant has been repaired, resulting in the powered-down plant going back online.

The news came four days after the plant was powered down on Friday, March 24 to repair the leak, which was originally identified in November 2022.

Tags

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments