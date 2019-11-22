BIG LAKE- The City of Big Lake has approved an annexation request that could bring another 2.5 acres into the city.
Before the annexation request is granted, it must now be forwarded to the secretary of state, the Sherburne county auditor, the Big Lake Township clerk, and the chief administrative law judge for the Municipal Boundary Adjustment Unit of the Office of Administrative Hearings.
If approved by the Chief Administrative Law Judge for the Municipal Boundary Adjustment Unit, the ordinance will be effective on the date of approval.
The Big Lake City Council held a public hearing on the annexation request during it’s Wednesday, Nov. 13 meeting. One person spoke at the hearing and raised questions that were not relevant to the City Council’s role in granting the request. The petitioners, Troy and Kelly Siemers, did not address the City Council during the public hearing.
The Siemers made their petition for annexation of the land at the intersection of 205th Street and 172nd Street NW in Big Lake Township on Sept. 23. The 2.5 acre parcel abuts the city limits on its east boundary and by law, can be considered as urban in character, allowing the City to annex the parcel by the passing of an ordinance.
In their annexation application, the Siemers state that will develop the 2.5 acre residential lot into a residential development.
A diagram of a plat concept layout included with the annexation request shows that, upon approval, the Siemers would develop the property into a 12-home development called Sandhill Villas.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.