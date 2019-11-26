11-25 crash

A vehicle involved in a Monday, Nov. 25 crash is seen in the westbound lane of I-94 east of Monticello.

 

 Jeffrey Hage / Monticello Times

A Monticello woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday, Nov. 25 on Interstate 94 east of Monticello. The crash, reported at 6:56 a.m., brought westbound traffic towards Monticello to a standstill for nearly an hour.

A 2017 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Megan Nicole Lawson, 24 of Monticello, was traveling east on I-94 about five miles east of Monticello when Lawson lost control of her vehicle and crossed over the median into the westbound lanes of traffic, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Lawson’s Equinox struck a 2019 Toyota Highlander in the westbound lane of traffic driven by Alois Henry Knaus, 67 of Brooklyn Center.

According to the State Patrol, a 2001 Ford Explorer driven in the westbound lane by Joseph Victor Neuman, 25 of Eden Valley, avoided the Equinox and Highlander but struck the cable barrier in the I-94 median.

Lawson was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Knaus was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Neuman was hurt, but was not taken to a hospital. Daniel David Winnen, 31 of St. Michael and a passenger in Lawson’s vehicle, was also injured, but was not taken to a hospital.

The Monticello Fire Department and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

Load comments