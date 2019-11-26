A Monticello woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday, Nov. 25 on Interstate 94 east of Monticello. The crash, reported at 6:56 a.m., brought westbound traffic towards Monticello to a standstill for nearly an hour.
A 2017 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Megan Nicole Lawson, 24 of Monticello, was traveling east on I-94 about five miles east of Monticello when Lawson lost control of her vehicle and crossed over the median into the westbound lanes of traffic, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Lawson’s Equinox struck a 2019 Toyota Highlander in the westbound lane of traffic driven by Alois Henry Knaus, 67 of Brooklyn Center.
According to the State Patrol, a 2001 Ford Explorer driven in the westbound lane by Joseph Victor Neuman, 25 of Eden Valley, avoided the Equinox and Highlander but struck the cable barrier in the I-94 median.
Lawson was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Knaus was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Neuman was hurt, but was not taken to a hospital. Daniel David Winnen, 31 of St. Michael and a passenger in Lawson’s vehicle, was also injured, but was not taken to a hospital.
The Monticello Fire Department and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.