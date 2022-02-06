Significant incidents reported to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office from Monticello declined slightly between 2020 and 2021, according to a year-end report presented to the Monticello City Council.
The annual report was presented by Lt. Jason Kramber of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
“There’s nothing too alarming,” Kramber said of the data in the report.
Significant incidents decreased by three in 2021 when compared to figures from 2020- from 773 to 770.
One of the biggest decrease could be seen as a sigh of relief for the community. Drug cases fell by 49 from 2020 to 2021, data showed. There were 125 drug-related calls in Monticello in 2020, but just 76 in 2021, Kramber noted.
However, Sheriff Sean Derringer recognizes that the county still must work to combat drugs, Kramber said.
With that in mind, the county’s narcotics division has increased from two deputies and a sergeant to four deputies and a sergeant, he said.
But there were some slight increases in some other areas of major crime: Thefts increased by 49 from 315 to 364, burglaries increased by three from 21 to 24, and property damage cases increased by four from 88 to 92.
There was a decrease in reported assaults, where 30 were reported in 2020 and 27 in 2021.
Sheriff Deputies responded to 11,262 calls for service in Monticello in 2021. Of those calls for service, 5,889 incidents turned into a case report and required further investigation by the deputies.
Calls of suspicious activity are the number one call the sheriff’s office receives from the public. In 2021 there were 467 calls regarding suspicious activity, Kramber said.
“That’s good,” Kramber said.
“That means people are calling in saying that something’s up,” he said.
“We want that community eye watching things for us,” Kramber said.
Traffic calls were the number one call of 2021, Kramber said. There were 4,401 traffic calls in 2021, he said.
Those traffic calls include incidents such as traffic watches, hazards, DUIs, parking offenses, snowbird violations, traffic complaints, vehicle accidents, and traffic stops.
There were 3,490 traffic stops in Monticello in 2021.
“Traffic stops are the number one thing we try to have our deputies do...to be proactive,” Kramber said.
Traffic stops go hand-in-hand with reducing traffic accidents, he said.
“We’re not about ticketing people. We’re about education and trying to get people to put their cell phones down, pay attention, wear seat belts, and slow down,” Kramber said.
Kramber noted that Monticello gets 52 hours of coverage from deputies each day. There are five deputies on duty in Monticello each day, he said.
The sheriff’s office feels it about where it needs to be in terms of staffing in Monticello, Kramber said.
In October of 2021, Sheriff Deringer and Kramber visited with the Monticello City Council and suggested increasing its level of service from 52 hours of coverage to 60 hours beginning January 1, 2023.
“We hope as the city grows, we can grow with you so we can provide the appropriate services,” Kramber said.
