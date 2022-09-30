Monticello reels in a keeper with latest public art piece

When artist Parker McDonald once lived in Monticello, he frequented the Mississippi River with his fishing pole in search of peace and relaxation.
“For me, during my time in Monticello, I loved being on the river,” Parker said.
When artist Parker McDonald once lived in Monticello, he frequented the Mississippi River with his fishing pole in search of peace and relaxation.
“For me, during my time in Monticello, I loved being on the river,” Parker said.
So its only fitting then that the Colorado-based artist has installed his latest masterpiece in Ellison Park near the Mississippi River.
The 12-foot smallmouth bass sits near the Mississippi River boat launch in Ellison Park.
It’s a fitting location because Monticello is recognized as one of the top spots for smallmouth bass fishing.
The sculpture was made possible through a $10,000 grant from the Central Minnesota Arts Board and a generous donation from the Ellison Family.
“I’m glad to still be contributing to the art scene in Monticello,” McDonald said.
McDonald’s sculpture “Welcome Home” featuring three swans in flight grace the entrance to the Monticello Community Center. The swans were the first piece of public art in Monticello.
His painted murals can be found inside the community center, both inside the pool area and around the walking track. Across the river in Big Lake, a sculpture called “The Commute” featuring 20 geese in flight and a goose nesting, can be found at the MTC commuter rail station in Big Lake.
McDonald said planning for the sculpture began about six years ago.
“Actual construction took about six weeks,” he said.
Tom Pawelk, director of Parks, Arts, & Recreation for the City of Monticello, recalled seeing some photos of McDonald’s progress as he worked on the sculpture.
“I thought it was just amazing,”Pawelk said.
“All I could say was “Oh my God!” he said.
Recently, Pawelk saw some pictures of the completed sculpture McDonald sent to MontiArts director Sue Seeger when the project was finished.
“They left me so excited,” Pawelk said of the photos.
McDonald, a Boulder, Colorado native who now resides in Longmont, Colorado, said it is a blessing to have been invited back to Monticello and create a wonderful piece of art.
Leslie LeCuyer, executive director of the Central Minnesota Arts Board, said she was excited to have her organization have another opportunity to support arts in Monticello.
Many pf the public art projects in Monticello have been made possible through grants from the Central Minnesota Arts Board.
“Art is an economic driver and people will come here to see this sculpture made by Parker,” LeCuyer said.
McDonald is staying around Monticello for a few days.
He is busy refreshing his murals at the Monticello Community Center while he is in town.
When done, he will be heading east for another art installation.
Before closing the Ellison Park installation ceremony on the morning of Monday, Sept. 26, McDonald left a heartfelt message to the people of his one-time hometown.
“I want to thank everyone in Monticello. If it weren’t for Monticello, I wouldn’t have a career,.” he said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.