Mayor Brian Stumpf read a city proclamation declaring November 11-15 Kindness Appreciation Week. The city collaborated with the Monticello School District and CentraCare-Monticello in recognizing Kindness Appreciation Week.

After Stumpf read a Kindness Appreciation Week proclamation, Monticello High School Principal Mike Carr presented Stumpf with a “Choose Kind” t-shirt, which were being sold in the Monticello School District to commemorate the special week.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

