Mayor Brian Stumpf read a city proclamation declaring November 11-15 Kindness Appreciation Week. The city collaborated with the Monticello School District and CentraCare-Monticello in recognizing Kindness Appreciation Week.
After Stumpf read a Kindness Appreciation Week proclamation, Monticello High School Principal Mike Carr presented Stumpf with a “Choose Kind” t-shirt, which were being sold in the Monticello School District to commemorate the special week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.