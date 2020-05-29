After watching what he called "48 hours of anarchy," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to ensure safety and protect residents of Minneapolis, St. Paul, and some surrounding communities.
In doing so, the men and women of the Monticello-based 257th Military Police Company were among several hundred soldiers and airmen on security and protection detail by the evening of Thursday, May 29.
Several Twin Cities communities have become home to displays of civil unrest following the Monday, May 25 death of George Floyd, who died after being handcuffed by a Minneapolis police officer and pinned to the ground by a knee of that officer.
Protests, fire-bombings, looting, and vandalism filled neighborhoods in both Minneapolis and St. Paul. Buildings were burned, Target stores on Lake Street in Minneapolis and University Avenue in St. Paul were virtually destroyed by vandals and looters. On Thursday, May 28 protesters took control of, and later burned a police station in the neighborhood where George Floyd was first injured by police.
Gov. Walz said in his Friday, May 29 press conference that city government had lost control of the dangerously-growing situation, resulting in the Governor signing an executive order giving the State jurisdiction over the situation and activating the guard units, including the 257th Military Police Company.
The Monticello-based Guard unit states on its webpage that "Soldiers in the 257th MP Co. are trained to perform a variety of tasks during both peacetime and war. The 257th MP Co. is capable of supporting the US Army with a trained and ready combat force and is prepared to support the State of Minnesota with troops capable of assisting civil authorities. Military police have five main operations and responsibilities: maneuver and mobility, area security, internment and resettlement, law and order, and intelligence."
Other units activated alongside the Monticello guardsmen were the 34th Military Police Company of Stillwater, the 1-151st Field Artillery Battalion headquartered in Montevideo, the 147th Human Resources Company of Brooklyn Park, the 224th Transportation Company of Faribault, and the 133rd Airlift Wing based at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station.
The decision to activated the Guard units came just hours before multiple fires were started near and in the Third Precinct police station in south Minneapolis. Looting and fires erupted under the cloak of nightfall throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul while an apparent lack of law enforcement allowed much of the activity to continue well into the early hours of Friday.
"It was visual pain, and the community is trying to understand where to go from here," Gov. Walz said during a 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 29 press conference.
"We have to restore order in our society before we can restore justice," Walz said in reference to
