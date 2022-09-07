A Monticello man was sentenced Aug. 26 to 39 months in prison after being convicted on five counts of interfering with the privacy against a minor. Seventeen counts were dismissed.

Matthew Winter, 27 of Monticello, will serve sentences for each of the convictions concurrently. Winter was accused of possessing more than 1 million photographs and videos of a female child.  

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

