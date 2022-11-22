The runner-up in the 2022 Monticello City Council election will be sitting at the dais come November 28.
The Monticello City Council on Monday, Nov. 14 appointed Lee Martie to fill the vacancy created on the City Council by the recent resignation of Jim Davidson, who has relocated from Monticello. Martie will serve the remaining two years of Davidson’s term on the Council.
Martie came 298 votes from being elected to the City Council in the Nov. 8 election for two seats on the City Council. City Council member Charlotte Gabler was the top vote-getter with 2,614 votes- or 39.37 percent of the vote. Tracy Hinz, treasurer of the Monticello Economic Development Authority, won the second available seat with 2,127 votes- or 32.04 percent of the votes. Martie received 1,830 votes- or 27.56 percent, to finish third.
Martie was also a finalist to fill a vacant seat on the Council in February 2021, Monticello City Administrator Rachel Leonard noted in a press release issued by the City. Martie is a long-time Monticello resident and a graduate of Monticello High school. After leaving briefly for college and law school, he returned to the community as he started his career as an attorney, Leonard stated.
In response to a 2022 candidate questionnaire published by the Monticello Times, a noted that he ran for mayor of Monticello in 2010.
In the past Martie has been treasurer, vice president, and president of the Bemidji State University Criminal Justice Association, a mentor the Big Brother/Big Sister Program, the committee chair of the Tenth District (Court) Fee Arbitration Committee, and vice-president of National Organization of Professionally Adopted Koreans (NOPAK). He has served as a youth baseball coach and secretary for the local youth soccer association. Martie is also Tae Kwon Do instructor.
