The runner-up in the 2022 Monticello City Council election will be sitting at the dais come November 28.

The Monticello City Council on Monday, Nov. 14 appointed Lee Martie to fill the vacancy created on the City Council by the recent resignation of Jim Davidson, who has relocated from Monticello. Martie will serve the remaining two years of Davidson’s term on the Council.

