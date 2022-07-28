Jessica Pink Monticello Hero

Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen presented Jessica Pink with a Civilian Hero Award for going above and beyond what is expected of residents.

 

Jessica Pink single-handedly foiled the attempted theft of about $2,000 worth of lawn and garden equipment from The Home Depot on June 20. 

She was recognized July 18 with a rarely given Civilian Hero Award by the Chief of Elk River Police Ron Nierenhausen at an Elk River City Council meeting.

