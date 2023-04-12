The Monticello City Council has approved ‘No Mow May’ in Monticello.
For the second consecutive year, the City will suspend nuisance enforcement on grass lengths during the month of May.
No Mow May is a conservation initiative recommended by the Minnesota DNR. The goal is to allow grass to grow unmown during the month, creating habitat and forage for early season pollinators. Pollinators play a critical role in our food supply and keeping our natural resources healthy.
If residents plan on participating, please note that enforcement will resume Thursday, June 1. At that time, all lawns must resume maintenance per the City’s Code (grass cannot be over 8 inches). We recommend giving yourself a few days to safely manage your lawn. Here are a couple of tips from the University of Minnesota for mowing long grass:
• Adjust your mower to the highest setting, you will have to make more than one pass over the grass.
• After you have reduced the grass height to a more manageable length, change the mower setting by reducing the height of the blade, before making a second pass.
• Do not cut more than 1/3 of the grass blade at a time in a single mowing. This helps prevent root stress and promotes a healthy lawn.
For more information visit the City’s website or check out the University of Minnesota’s Bee Lab.
