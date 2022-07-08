The Monticello City Council is supporting a developer in its bid to obtain a tax credit in order to build a 53-unit apartment complex in the city of Monticello.
Duffy Development seeks to use the Federal Section 42 Low Income Housing Tax Credit to construct an affordable housing complex on Seventh Street and Elm Street on vacant land west of Runnings- the former Kmart store. The residential development is proposed for a property currently zoned for commercial development.
Duffy Development sought from the City Council a letter of support of its tax credit application to the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. That support, according to city staff, would give the developer Planned Unit Development (PUD) concessions that would result in project cost savings due to deviations from zoning requirements that apply to the property and proposed development.
This is the third time the Monticello City Council has supported the Duffy Development. It did so in June of 2021 and March of 22, as well. After the March endorsement, Duffy was not awarded the tax credit funding it sought.
In the summer of 2020, the City Council failed to support Duffy’s quest for tax credit funding, with the consensus of the Council stating that the timing was not right to support the apartments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.