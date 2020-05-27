Monticello City Administrator Jeff O'Neill is retiring after 33 years with then City of Monticello.
But the City will have some time to work out a succession plan.
O'Neill's last day on the job will be March 1, 2021.
O'Neill made the announcement at the end of the Tuesday, May 26 meeting of the Monticello City Council.
After 40 years working in public service, retirement brings mixed emotions that are difficult to sort out, O'Neill told members of the City Council.
"At this juncture, I would like everyone to know how happy and grateful I am for having been afforded the opportunity to work with so many great people in making Monticello the wonderful place that is is today," O'Neill said.
While O'Neill's contract with the City of Monticello does not require giving an almost-one-year retirement notice, O'Neill said he gave notice at this time so the City Council would have sufficient lead time to complete the hiring process during the summer months if it chooses, he said.
O'Neill and the City Council will meet on June 8 to begin discussing strategies for filling the city administrator position.
City Council member Bill Fair noted during a discussion of O'Neill's looming retirement that he was on the City Council 33 years ago when O'Neill was hired by the City. Fair welcomed O'Neill to the City and will now be on hand to give O'Neill a heartfelt farewell.
O'Neill noted that he and his wife Kim look forward to living in Monticello for years to come.
