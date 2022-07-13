Pam Loidolt
Monticello Senior Center
People age 90+ will be honored at the center on Monday, July 25 beginning with a noon dinner. After dinner, we will introduce our special guests. Invitations have been sent out however I am sure there are people over age 90 in the community that we were not aware of. If you are 90 years or better and did not receive an invitation, please know that you are invited to this event, and we would love to have you join us. We also hope many people will sign up for this event and help honor our guests. The meal cost for those under age 90 is $5 and there is no charge for people age 90+. The meal includes goulash, vegetable, dinner roll, and dessert. Please call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up.
You can also call us to sign up for the next presentation historian Doug Ohman will give at our center. The presentation Doug will be giving on Monday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m. is entitled, “Going to Work, the New Deal in Minnesota.” The 1930’s were interesting times in our nation’s history. The creation of economic programs to respond to the Great Depression had just taken place. Explore the legacy footprint that remains from the WPA, PWA, CCC, NYA, and the VCC in Minnesota.
You can also let us know if you plan to attend another historical presentation at our center. David Jones will present a program called, “Mount Rushmore: Carving of an Icon” on Thursday, July 21 at 10 a.m. Today, more than 2 million people each year visit Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Fourteen years, four hundred workers, 450,000 tons of rock, and nearly one million dollars led to the carving of this icon. The story is even more interesting.
Are you interested in learning how to use an iPad or learn more about them? Here is your chance to find out more about using a tablet PC by attending a session at our center. Our HOME Program coordinator Joe Kaul will walk you through the fundamental use of an iPad and more, and HOME Program volunteers will be on hand to help you with individual questions. You do not have to own an iPad or be a current HOME Program participant to join this class. We will provide you with an iPad during the class, or you can bring your own if you have one. This class will take place on Wednesday July 27 at 10 a.m. Please contact the senior center, 763-295-2000, to sign up.
You can also contact the senior center to sign up to ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, August 1. The bus will depart the community center at 8:30 a.m. and return at about 3:45 p.m. There is a $20 bus ride charge and everyone going will receive $15 on their card and a $3 off food coupon.
There is no charge for people age 60+ to get legal help at the senior center. The Senior Law Project can assist with many issues including Social Security and SSI; consumer, nursing home, and landlord problems; powers of attorney; health care directives; family law issues; and more. Please note that help cannot be given for criminal matters, wills, real estate transactions, or estate planning. This free assistance will be offered on Monday, July 25. Call us at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment for this great service.
There is a $2 charge for people to play in the senior center card tournaments. Tournaments are open to people age 55+ and people must sign up to play in each at least one business day in advance. Cribbage tournaments are held Mondays at 9 a.m., euchre tournaments on Fridays at 1 p.m., and a 500 tournament on the second Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. Cash prizes are awarded to the winners. Gordy Ramerth was the winner of last week’s euchre tournament, with Katie Sterriker coming in second place, and Ed Lewis third.
I hope you take advantage of some of the great Riverfest activities these next few days. There are a lot of fun events planned. The senior center will be running bingo at Ellison Park on Sunday, July 17 from 2-4:30 p.m. Stop on over and maybe you will be a winner!
Activities the week of July 15-22:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-noon
Mon. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. Going to Work presentation; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. Tech support; 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. bike group; 10 a.m. Mount Rushmore presentation; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, bingo; noon - dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of July 18:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sweet & sour chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – sloppy joe, potato salad, chips
Thurs. – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
