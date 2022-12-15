Pedro Corea
Pedro Corea (#11) shoots the ball against Becker during the Section 6AA quarterfinals, Saturday, Oct. 15 at Monticello High School.

 

 Jeremy Lagos

Soccer isn’t the biggest sport in the United States of America, but in foreign exchange student Pedro Corea’s home country, soccer is everything. 

Corea is a 16-year-old from Brazil that made his way to Monticello by way of the Rotary club. Corea wanted to be a student in the United States and was given a choice between Wisconsin and Minnesota and eventually ended up in Monticello.  

