Soccer isn’t the biggest sport in the United States of America, but in foreign exchange student Pedro Corea’s home country, soccer is everything.
Corea is a 16-year-old from Brazil that made his way to Monticello by way of the Rotary club. Corea wanted to be a student in the United States and was given a choice between Wisconsin and Minnesota and eventually ended up in Monticello.
Corea thought it would be cool to live in a place with snow during the winter since most of Brazil rarely ever sees snow and Corea wanted to experience something new.
“It’s going to be cool living near snow in the winter because we don’t have this type of weather in Brazil,” said Corea. “It’s going to be a new experience for just one year.”
The native Brazilian likes it in Monticello but mentioned that it’s a lot colder than he expected it to be. He wants to try all winter activities he possibly can, including; skiing, playing hockey, and snowboarding.
Corea arrived in Monticello before school began in the fall, in time to play some preseason soccer for Monticello.
“They told me that I was going to play soccer here and I was very excited,” said Corea. After the preseason ended, Corea earned his spot on the varsity roster where the Magic won six games, four against Mississippi 8 opponents.
“We did a great job. We were a new team and we were adapting. It was an amazing experience to play in America, it was my first time playing soccer in America. Everybody welcomed me very well and the team was very fun to play with, practice with, it was an awesome experience,” said Corea.
He enjoyed all of the friends he made because of playing soccer. “When you’re playing on the team, the team becomes family. Because you have each other, the coach can be your dad because he’s the main guy on the team, and everybody plays for everybody.”
High school soccer in Minnesota is played differently than what Corea is used to. In Brazil, Corea played a version of soccer called ‘futsal’. The main difference is futsal is played on a court indoors instead of on a larger outdoor field like in soccer.
There are some other subtle differences as well, “you don’t have as much contact as you do in Brazil. In Brazil, we tackle more, we flop more, so it’s a more contact game. But here it’s more of a tactical game. More passes, more touches. In Brazil, it’s more dribbling and trying to play one v one. It’s a very good experience to play,” said Corea.
Corea was a midfielder for the Magic and he said the hardest transition was speaking English to communicate with his teammates on the field in addition to learning the nuances of playing in the middle of the field for Monticello. Corea credited former Head Coach Mac McLachlan for teaching him how to transition to the new style of play.
Soccer is inherently a slower sport than futsal because of the emphasis on passing and controlling possession more tactically. There’s a lot less space in futsal so the pace of the game is a lot quicker and that was something Corea needed to get used to. Corea is very passionate about soccer, and that’s because in Brazil soccer is an integral part of the community.
“Since I was four, my dad introduced me to futsal. So since then, I started playing just for practice at school like two times a week. I said, ‘oh, it’s a good sport.’ So I started practicing a lot and when I was ten I said I would give 100 percent of my focus on soccer instead of other sports,” said Corea.
Now, of course, the FIFA World Cup is currently underway in Qatar. Brazil was one of the final eight teams and was hoping to win its first World Cup since 2002.
Brazil won its first World Cup in 1958 with help from soccer legend Pele. They won it again in 1962 despite Pele not playing due to injury. In 1970 Pele was back and helped Brazil win their third World Cup. After going through a bit of a drought, Brazil won for the fourth time in 1994. After taking second in the next tournament in 1998, Ronaldo and Brazil won for the fifth time in 2002.
Their latest World Cup run just ended in penalty kicks at the hands of Croatia, but Brazil still has won the most men’s World Cups with five.
Corea’s life revolves around soccer and he’s very passionate about Brazil and the World Cup.
“It means everything. Nowadays we give everything to the World Cup. When Brazil is playing, we don’t have class. Two hours before the game everyone stops working. We go to the streets or to someone’s house and we party. Soccer means a lot to us because of the history we have with soccer. All the World Cups, all the big players, so it means a lot to us,” said Corea on what the World Cup means to him and his native country.
It was a little before Corea’s time when Brazil last won the World Cup, but he still has fond memories of the tournament. Most notably, when Brazil was the host country for the World Cup back in 2014.
“I’ve been to two games and it was one of the best experiences ever. I went to Rio de Janeiro, the biggest city in the World Cup. Everybody was wearing the Brazilian shirt and everybody was just vibing to the World Cup and it was memorable for all my life,” said Corea.
His favorite player is, of course, Neymar Jr. Neymar is one of the most popular soccer players in the world and is native to Brazil.
“For me, he’s the best guy and he inspired me a lot because of all the people who talk bad things about him and he just keeps his head up and gives 100 percent of himself,” said Corea.
In Brazil, Corea and his friends are always watching Neymar highlights trying to copy his skill set.
Brazil was one of the favorites to win the World Cup this year and Corea had high hopes for his favorite team, “our biggest goal is to go to the finals. So Brazil, we always try our best to go to the World Cup, because we know the meaning of this for our country. I would say it’s like a football Super Bowl for you in America,” said Corea.
Unfortunately for Brazil, their 2022 World Cup run ended in dramatic fashion. After winning Group G, Brazil was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Croatia in penalty kicks. Despite getting a goal from Neymar, Croatia scored a late equalizer to send the game into penalty kicks. Brazil’s last attempt hit the post that would have extended the game.
Brazil’s next chance to win will be in 2026 when the United States, Mexico, and Canada come together to host games. The United States was eliminated by the Netherlands after advancing out of the group stage.
Corea will be cheering for Brazil once again in four years.
“Brazil is soccer and soccer is Brazil.”
