Activity within the Monticello arts community has a new home.
MontiArts activities that have been located at 101 West Broadway are moving two blocks west due to the upcoming conversion of Block 52 to a five-story residential, office, and retail complex.
The City of Monticello has entered into a 5-year agreement to lease the former Taylor Land Surveyors building at 213 West Broadway to be the new home of some of MontiArts’ programming.
MontiArts’ facility at 101 West Broadway had become known in local art circles as the What the Art (WTA) building, and has supplemented art programing at the former Fred’s Auto building at 349 West Broadway. MontiArts moved out of 101 West Broadway last week.
“Having another more finished space downtown would allow more of the community to comfortably take advantage of the expanded programming, which ultimately supports MontiArts in their continued community-building efforts,” a city staff report to the Monticello City Council stated.
The lease agreement specifies an initial base rent of $1,500 per month for the first year with an annual two percent increase each following year. The City is responsible for utility costs.
The $10,500 in rent for June through December was not budgeted by city staff. The funds will come from the operating budget of the city’s parks department.
MontiArts awarded sculpture grant
MontiArts has been awarded a $10,000 grant for metal sculptor Parker McDonald to install a 12’-15’ sculpture of a small mouth bass at Ellison Park along the Mississippi River in Monticello. McDonald is known locally for his metal sculpture of the swans in front of the Monticello Community Center
Support staff to be grant-funded
MontiArts will be hiring a part-time support staff consultant, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board.
Through the grant, MontiArts will bring back Sadie Nielsen as the new support staff consultant. Nielsen previously worked with MontiArts as an intern during her senior year at the Minneapolis College of Arts and Design.
Nielsen will be facilitating some of the programming offered at the arts buildings, hosting some of the public appearances at events like Party in the Park, working with the High School Art Club, helping with social media, and generally contributing wherever she’s needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.