The Monticello Senior Center election and Annual Meeting took place last Friday. Thanks go to the senior center members who took the time to vote and attend the meeting. Congratulations to Jacque Gordon, Bernie Horne, and Bernice Nathe for being elected – I look forward to working with you! Their terms will begin on January 1, 2023. Many thanks go to out-going board members Janet Bromberg, Ketzel Domke, and Ed Ellison for the many contributions they have made over the years. Their volunteer terms will expire on December 31, 2022.
We need a number of volunteers for an event coming up at the center. The senior center breakfast fundraiser will be held on Sunday, October 23 from 8 a.m. to noon. This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, ham, sausage, milk, juice, and coffee and will take place in the community center gym. Due to the egg shortage, scrambled eggs will not be included. The cost is $8 in advance ($9 at the door) for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids 5 and younger eat free. Tickets are available now in the senior center. If you can volunteer for a two-hour shift, please call us at 763-295-2000.
You can also call the center to sign up for a class we are offering where you will learn to write your memoir 2 pages at a time. You can build your life’s story through 2-page writing assignments that explore rich life themes to prompt memories and reflection. The collaborative workshop setting of this 8-week course strengthens your writing and helps you find new meaning in significant life events. The classes will be held on eight consecutive Fridays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. starting September 30. The cost is $75, payable to the instructor, Bill Marsella. Please register by September 26.
You do not have to register in advance to get your influenza and/or COVID vaccine at the senior center on Wednesday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Be sure to bring your insurance card, Medicare or other, for billing purposes. Both high dose and regular flu vaccines will be available.
I want to mention one more time a presentation photographer and storyteller Doug Ohman will give at our center called, “Schoolhouse Memories.” Travel back as Doug brings you to a time when all eight grades were in one classroom. Reminisce about school lunch, recess and of course, “the three R’s.” The stories and photographs will make you smile and laugh. Doug will give this presentation on Monday, September 19 at 10:30 a.m. and everyone is welcome.
We have another presentation coming up this month that may interest you, called “JFK Assassination: The Mystery & Legend.” Do you remember where you were when JFK was assassinated? After almost 60 years, this event still sparks discussion and controversy. Join us on Wednesday, September 28 at 10 a.m. for a balanced discussion, led by historian David Jones, of this pivotal event of the 20th century. Please sign up to attend, 763-295-2000.
You can call us if you are having trouble with your smart-phone, tablet, computer, or TV system. Mary, a very tech-savvy volunteer comes to our center on Tuesday mornings to help people with technology issues. If you would like to meet with Mary, you can call to schedule an appointment and there is no charge. Be sure to bring the equipment with you that you are having issues with to your appointment. In home help is also available for a small fee.
There is no fee for caregivers and their care recipients to attend the monthly Memory Cafés. The Memory Café is a safe and comfortable place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others. The café experience is free, and all the supplies are provided for you. The next meeting will be on Wednesday, September 21 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. If you wish to participate in person at the Crow River Senior Center, call 763-497-8900. If you wish to participate at the Monticello Senior Center via Zoom, call 763-295-2000.
Last week’s euchre tournament winner was Roger Harwarth. Harley Thompson came in second place and Ken Halverson third.
