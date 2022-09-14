The Monticello Senior Center election and Annual Meeting took place last Friday.  Thanks go to the senior center members who took the time to vote and attend the meeting.  Congratulations to Jacque Gordon, Bernie Horne, and Bernice Nathe for being elected – I look forward to working with you!  Their terms will begin on January 1, 2023.  Many thanks go to out-going board members Janet Bromberg, Ketzel Domke, and Ed Ellison for the many contributions they have made over the years.  Their volunteer terms will expire on December 31, 2022.

We need a number of volunteers for an event coming up at the center.  The senior center breakfast fundraiser will be held on Sunday, October 23 from 8 a.m. to noon.  This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, ham, sausage, milk, juice, and coffee and will take place in the community center gym.  Due to the egg shortage, scrambled eggs will not be included.  The cost is $8 in advance ($9 at the door) for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids 5 and younger eat free.  Tickets are available now in the senior center.  If you can volunteer for a two-hour shift, please call us at 763-295-2000.

