A man is dead after a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound on Interstate 94 in Monticello following a high-speed chase in the eastbound lane of the freeway Monday afternoon.
The eastbound lane of Interstate 94 between Highway 25 and County 18 in Monticello is closed while law enforcement conducts an investigation into the the incident. The Minnesota Department of Transportation estimated the interstate could be closed for up to three hours.
The chase started in Stearns County, where law enforcement was reportedly pursuing suspects involved in a St. Cloud-area shooting.
The chase concluded at about 3 p.m. when law enforcement deployed spike strips, or stop sticks, to stop the silver Buick Enclave minivan. The vehicle spun out about a quarter mile east of the Highway 25 overpass at Monticello before coming to a stop facing westbound in the eastbound lane in the right shoulder.
The Monticello Times arrived on scene to find at least 11 law enforcement vehicles on scene, as well as a CentraCare ambulance. Deputies from the Wright County Sheriff's Office and troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol were the agencies on the scene.
A Black male was in the driver's seat, slumped towards an open driver's side window. The Times observed blood on the man's nose as well as from the man's mouth and nostrils. The Times observed that the man was deceased.
The glass window in the driver's side door was shattered but in one piece, draped over the driver's side door. There were multiple holes showing in the front passenger side window. The back window on the drivers side passenger door had a hole about half the size of the window.
