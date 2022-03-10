On January 30, Joshua Kalk of Otsego became upset that his wife was not home.
So he threatened to kill himself and set their Kahler Court home on fire.
Now Kalk has been charged with 1st degree arson and could face up to 20 years in prison, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court.
Court records show that at about 8 a.m. on January 30, Wright County deputies arrived on scene. Kalk allegedly refused assistance and demanded that the deputies leave the residence.
A friend of Kalk’s told deputies that the suspect stated to her that he was going to kill himself after starting the house on fire. Kalk told the friend that he brought gas cans into the house and was pouring gasoline all over, according to court records.
Deputies left the scene but returned a short time later after smoke was observed coming from the residence, court records state.
Kals allegedly sent to his wife pictures of gas cans and a shotgun inside the home. He also allegedly sent photos and a video chat of him throwing a burning towel into a bedroom. Smoke was seen coming from the home a short time later, court records state.
When deputies returned to the home, Kalk was located outside the home with the home fully engulfed in flames, court records state.
Deputies reported that Kalk admitted to to intentionally starting the home on fire so his wife wouldn’t get the home after their relationship was terminated.
The Albertville Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish the fire.
The upper level of the residence was burned and gone and the roof was caved in, deputies reported. There was also extensive damage on the lower level and back of the house with extensive smoke damage throughout, deputies reported.
