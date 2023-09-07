Monti YIR chalk
Twin Cities-based chalk artist Mia Jennings poses with her Let’s Chalk street art creation on Sunday, Oct. 23 on Walnut Street in downtown Monticello. 

 

 Jeffrey Hage / Monticello Times

More than 30 chalk artists will turn the Monticello Community Center into their canvases when Let’s Chalk returns to the city on Saturday, Sept. 8 and Sunday, Sept. 10.

Monticello’s chalk fest looks to be a sequel to the successful event held on Walnut Street in October 2022.

  
