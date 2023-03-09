A pair of Minnesota lawmakers have authored legislation they hope will save Minnesotans money at the gas pump.

Ramusson Wolgamott MT

Rep. Dan Wolgamott (D-St. Cloud) and Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) have authored bills in the Minnesota House and Minnesota Senate that would repeal Minnesota’s minimum markup on gasoline.

Tags

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments