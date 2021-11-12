For almost 15 years the City of Monticello has been talking about relocating its public works facility.
On Monday, Nov. 8, the City had a clearer picture of the public works department’s future.
The City Council voted unanimously to purchase 69.9 acres of land on the west side of School Boulevard for $2.8 million. The City is buying the land for $40,057 an acre, or about 97 cents per square foot.
The purchase is being funded through a public works facility sub-fund within the city’s capital projects fund. That fund, with a balance of $3.6 million, is a fund that, for years, the City has been putting money aside in to specifically fund the purchase of land for a future public works facility.
The public works department is located in an over-crowded facility at 901 and 909 Golf Course Road where trucks and other equipment jockey for space in a facility filled from wall to wall.
In March of this year, City Engineer Matt Leonard went before the city council to pitch a new $21 million facility.
The City’s preferred site in March was on land in the Otter Creek Industrial Park. The School Boulevard site was number two on the list of the city’s preferred locations for public works.
However, the City of Monticello is short on properties zoned for industrial use.
Mindful of the need for industrial land, the city council on November 8 opted for two commercial lots located in proximity to the City’s water tower.
Neither the specifics of a building or the planned use of the School Boulevard site was discussed at the November 8 meeting. However, they were discussed at lenth in a special city council meeting on March 22.
Leonard said then that the city is proposing to build a facility it feels will meet the needs of the city for the next 40 to 50 years.
The goal, Leonard said, is to build an all-inclusive facility that would meet the future needs of the public works department. Plans do not incorporate the future plans for the existing public works facility at 901 and 909 Golf Course Road, or the former fire station on Sixth Street, which is currently used to meet some of the public works department’s needs.
In March it was estimated that when completed, the facility would be home to an estimated 17 large trucks such as single-axle and double-axle plow trucks; 24 medium-sized vehicles such as large pick-up trucks; 45 small vehicles such as standard pick-up trucks and street sedans; and 45 smaller pieces of equipment, such as mowers and carts. Future growth projections show the city would add just one piece of equipment in each size class over the next 30 to 40 years, Leonard said.
In addition to a space for vehicles, the public works facility is proposed to include an offices, and areas for vehicle maintenance. Department shops and cold storage would also be incorporated into the buildings on site. Also in the plans is a storage area for salt and sand, storage bins for materials, a fuel island that would provide gasoline to city vehicles, employee parking, a site yard and green space.In addition to the crowded conditions at its Golf Course Road headquarters, Leonard noted back in March that there is additional storage for his department at seven different locations within the city. The new facility would accommodate all of the city’s trucks and equipment, such as lawnmowers, plows, and other equipment.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
