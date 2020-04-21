A 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested in connection with the February 2019 shooting of a Monticello man.
It was on Feb. 15, 2019 that Crystal Police responded to a report of a man down in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue N. in Crystal.
Officers arrived and found 20-year-old Deshawn McCabe of Monticello with a single gunshot wound to the chest. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but McCabe died at the scene.
Deputy Chief Brian V. Hubbard of the Crystal Police Department told the Monticello Times in February 2019 that the department identified a person of interest in the shooting death of McCabe.
Crystal Police investigators have been actively working on this case for the past 14 months and through analysis of the crime scene, numerous interviews, computer and forensic investigations, and the execution of numerous search warrants, the sequence of events leading up to the shooting was determined.
According to the Crystal Police Department, the CPD notified other law enforcement agencies on Thursday April 16 that probable cause had been established. The 16-year-old juvenile was taken into custody by the St. Paul Police Department later in the day on April 16. The juvenile was transferred to the Crystal Police Department. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is now considering charges of second degree homicide in connection with the case.
According to the Crystal Police Department, it was determined early in the investigation that the crime was not random. Neither the suspect nor McCabe were from Crystal, did not frequent the city and made arrangements to meet in the parking lot of the apartment complex, according to the Crystal Police Department.
DeShawn McCabe was a 2016 Monticello High School graduate
McCabe is remembered as a member of the Monticello Magic football team. He was a tight end and defensive end for the Magic in his senior year on the team- a team that went 10-2 on the season.
He was the son of Lamond and Chauntel McCabe and was the father of a now-one-year-old son, DeShawn McCabe, Jr.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
