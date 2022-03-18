by Pam Loidolt
MONTICELLO Senior Center
I want to mention again a wonderful presentation we have coming up at our center, where you can enjoy a relaxing and scenic journey to the heart of Minnesota lake country through the beauty of pictures. You will see some of the state’s most interesting and unique cabins. The pictures will bring back wonderful memories of spending time at your favorite getaway with your favorite people. Photographer and historian Doug Ohman will share stories, history, and memories of this long-time Minnesota tradition. This free presentation will take place at the center on Wednesday, March 30 at 10:30 a.m.
If you want to save money on your auto insurance, give us a call at 763-295-2000 to sign up for one of the defensive driving classes we offer at our center in partnership with the Minnesota Safety Council. People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on April 7, May 5, June 15, and July 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call the center for more 2022 class dates. You can drop off or mail the $25 payment (cash or check) to the center and payment must be received in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Space in the class is limited, and people must register in advance. Please note that refunds are not given for no-shows.
We have space left on the bus to head to Mystic Lake Casino on Monday, April 4. The bus departs the community center at 8:30 a.m. and returns at about 3:15 p.m. There is an $20 charge for the coach bus ride and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $4 off food coupon. As you can imagine, bus rental costs have risen, and we needed to increase the fee we charge to ride the bus. Call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up.
Caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can sign up to attend the senior center Memory Cafes. Our Activity Hour Memory Café is a safe and comfortable place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others. The café experience is free, and all the supplies are provided for you. These Memory Cafés are held on the 4th Wednesday of each month (March 23) from 1:30-2:30 p.m. If you wish to participate in person at the Crow River Senior Center, call 763-497-8900. If you wish to participate at the Monticello Senior Center via Zoom, call 763-295-2000.
You can also call the senior center to make a Legal Aid appointment. This free service is provided at our center by the Senior Law Project on the fourth Monday of each month, March 28. They can help people age 60+ with Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing issues, Medicare, nursing home issues, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, Medical Assistance and other public benefits programs. I do want to mention that help cannot be provided for wills, criminal matters, real estate transactions, or estate planning.
Larry Wischnewski was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Jim Stewart came in second place and Arlen Pocklington third. The monthly 500 card tournament took place last week and Pete Christensen was the winner. Larry Wischnewski came in second place and Dale Sieg third. The last euchre tournament winner was Ann Ramerth, with John Kroll coming in second place and Harley Thompson third.
Sunday is the first day of Spring. I think most of us are looking forward to the warmer weather, singing birds, and budding flowers. And NO ICE! Have a great week.
Activities the week of March 18-25:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9:30 a.m. Guided Autobiography class; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-11 a.m.
Mon. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; 9 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only), cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Tech Support, tax assistance (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500; 1:30 p.m. Memory Café
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 10:30 a.m. Caregiver one on one, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9:30 a.m. Guided Autobiography class; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of March 21:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – teriyaki chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – beef stroganoff, lettuce salad, dinner roll
Thurs. – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – tuna hot dish, salad, dinner roll
