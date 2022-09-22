Interested in learning how to use an iPad or learn more about them? Wondering if an iPad is right for you? Here is another chance to find out more about using a tablet PC. We offered a similar class a few months ago and here it is back by popular demand. HOME Program coordinator Joe Kaul will walk you through the fundamental use of an iPad and more, and HOME Program volunteers will be on hand to help you with individual questions. You do not have to own an iPad or be a current HOME Program participant to join this class. You will be provided with an iPad during the class, or you can bring your own if you have one. The class will be held on Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. Space is limited, so sign up soon. There is no charge to attend this session at our center.
Our center is one of the busiest toenail clipping sites in central Minnesota. The attendance is quite large and the Wright County nurses who provide this service help a lot of older adults in the community. People age 60+ can get their toenails cut at our center on Tuesdays, October 4 and 25. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty at 763-682-7460. There is just a $10 fee for this very beneficial service.
There is a $25 fee to take a defensive driving course at our center. People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on October 6, and November 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please note that the December 7th class has been cancelled. We have set dates for all of the 2023 classes and you can contact us to get that information. You can call the center at 763-295-2000 to sign up for a class and we ask that you drop off or mail payment, cash or check, to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Please note that refunds will not be given for no-shows.
You can also call the center to sign up for a class we are offering where you will learn to write your memoir 2 pages at a time. You can build your life’s story through 2-page writing assignments that explore rich life themes to prompt memories and reflection. The collaborative workshop setting of this 8-week course strengthens your writing and helps you find new meaning in significant life events. The classes will be held on eight consecutive Fridays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. starting September 30. The cost is $75, payable to the instructor, Bill Marsella. Call the center ASAP if you wish to sign up.
We also ask that you call the center ASAP if you wish to go on the next casino trip. You can ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, October 10. The bus departs the community center at 8:30 a.m. and returns at about 3:45 p.m. There is a $20 charge and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $3 off food coupon.
There is no charge to attend a presentation we will be offering at the center called “JFK Assassination: The Mystery & Legend.” Do you remember where you were when JFK was assassinated? After almost 60 years, this event still sparks discussion and controversy. Join us on Wednesday, September 28 at 10 a.m. for a balanced discussion, led by historian David Jones, of this pivotal event of the 20th century. Please sign up to attend, 763-295-2000.
The October newsletters are at the senior center. Please stop by and pick up a copy. If you live in an apartment building, please take an extra copy to post. You can also access the newsletter on our website, monticelloseniorcenter.org, or on our Facebook page. We owe a big thank you to the newsletter advertisers for making the monthly publication possible.
Arlen Pocklington was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. There was a tie for second place between Cheryl Thelen and Ron Torgeson and Wally Smida came in third. Pete Christensen won the monthly 500 tournament and Ted Herbes came in second place. The last euchre tournament winner was Alice Kantor. Ann Ramerth came in second place and a tie for third place between Dale Chamberlin and Wayne LaBree.
Autumn is here – where did the summer go? People have told me for years that the older you get the faster tme seems to go. How true!
