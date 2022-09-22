Interested in learning how to use an iPad or learn more about them?  Wondering if an iPad is right for you?  Here is another chance to find out more about using a tablet PC.  We offered a similar class a few months ago and here it is back by popular demand.  HOME Program coordinator Joe Kaul will walk you through the fundamental use of an iPad and more, and HOME Program volunteers will be on hand to help you with individual questions.  You do not have to own an iPad or be a current HOME Program participant to join this class.  You will be provided with an iPad during the class, or you can bring your own if you have one.  The class will be held on Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m.  Space is limited, so sign up soon.  There is no charge to attend this session at our center. 

Our center is one of the busiest toenail clipping sites in central Minnesota.  The attendance is quite large and the Wright County nurses who provide this service help a lot of older adults in the community.  People age 60+ can get their toenails cut at our center on Tuesdays, October 4 and 25.  Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty at 763-682-7460.  There is just a $10 fee for this very beneficial service.

