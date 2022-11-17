Tim Walz won a second term as Minnesota’s governor on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

And even though the DFL governor defeated his GOP challenger Scott Jensen by almost 8 percentage points, it was Jensen who captured most of the votes in the Monticello and Big Lake areas and the GOP-strong Wright and Sherburne counties.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

