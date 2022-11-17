Tim Walz won a second term as Minnesota’s governor on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
And even though the DFL governor defeated his GOP challenger Scott Jensen by almost 8 percentage points, it was Jensen who captured most of the votes in the Monticello and Big Lake areas and the GOP-strong Wright and Sherburne counties.
The Monticello Times takes a look at how the voters cast their ballots for governor in the Monticello and Big Lake areas.
In Monticello, 5,161 votes were cast in the race for Minnesota governor. With more than 56 percent of the vote favoring Jensen and his running mate Matt Birk.
The Jensen/Birk ticket received 2,996 votes, compared to 2,022 votes for Walz and his running mate Peggy Flanagan.
The margin was even greater in Monticello Township, where Jensen received 1,132 of the 1,670 votes cast in the governor’s race. Jensen had nearly 68 percent of the vote in Monticello Township. Walz’ 478 votes in Monticello Township represented about 29 percent of the vote.
There were more votes cast in Silver Creek Township in the governor’s race than there were in Monticello Township. Jensen also carried Silver Creek Township, but not by as strong a margin as in Monticello Township.
Jensen had 1,257 of the 2,132 ballots cast for governor in Silver Creek- or 59 percent of the vote. Walz received 802 votes in the township.
On the other side of the Mighty Mississippi River in Big Lake, Big Lake Township, and Orrock Township- where nearly 10,000 votes were cast- voters were riding the “Red Wave” as well.
In Big Lake, Jensen received 2,537 of the 4,169 votes cast for governor in the city. The GOP candidate received exactly 1,100 more votes than the 1,437 votes received by Walz. Jensen received about 61 percent of the vote in Big Lake.
In Big Lake Township. 2,694 of the 4,034 ballots cast for governor went to Jensen for 66.6 percent of the vote. Walz received 1,218 votes.
And in Orrock Township, a commanding 69 percent of the vote was in Jensen’s favor. Jensen received 1,224 votes to Walz’ 494 votes.
The voter trend seen in the Monticello and Big Lake areas was carried out across most of Minnesota. But a DFL wave of votes in the population centers of Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington and Dakota counties, as well as the, Duluth, Moorhead-East Grand Forks, Mankato and Rochester areas helped cement the election in Walz’ favor. The St. Cloud area remained a Jensen stronghold.
