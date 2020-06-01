A Monticello hotel was evacuated Saturday, May 30 after a bomb threat was received at the hotel.

Staff at the Best Western Plus Chelsea Hotel received the bomb threat by telephone shortly after 10 a.m. on May 30, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

Wright County sheriff’s deputies arrive on scene at 10:13 a.m. and evacuated the hotel. The hotel was search by deputies with the help of the county’s K-9 units.

No explosive device was found at the hotel, according to the sheriff’s office. No injuries were reported.

Detectives with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the threat, according to sheriff’s office personnel.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

