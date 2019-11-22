City Council MT

The City Council approved a new joint powers agreement with Becker, Monticello, Big Lake Township, Becker Township, and Sherburne and Wright counties for what was formerly the Highway 25 Coalition. The consortium of government bodies that once was planning transportation changes along the Mississippi River corridor, has changed its name to the Central Mississippi River Regional Planning Partnership. The focus of the organization has changed from strictly transportation issues to broadly examining regional land use and development opportunities to determine how to best advance the region’s quality of life.

