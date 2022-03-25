Highway travel could be taking on a different look in Sherburne County soon.
That’s because the county and the Minnesota Department of Transportation have been talking about swapping the routes of Highway 25 and County Road 11 just across the Mississippi River bridge from Monticello.
Under the proposed agreement called a “jurisdictional exchange,” Highway 25 from the Mississippi River and north to Big Lake would become the new County Road 11, and County Road 11 from the Mississippi River northwest to Highway 10 east of Becker, would become the new Highway 25.
The Big Lake City Council has approved a resolution supporting the modified route of Highway 25. That action came at the March 9 meeting of the Big Lake City Council after Sherburne County requested that Big Lake support the jurisdictional exchange.. The measure was added to the March 9 city council agenda after being discussed during a city council workshop that same evening.
Concerns of city staff have been discussed with both the Big Lake City Council and Sherburne County, said Big Lake City Engineer Layne Otteson.
According to Otteson, those concerns include future resurfacing of the new County Road 11 through Big Lake, cost participation policies, communication channels between the city and county on County Road 11 issues, the impacts of new County Road 11 right-of-ways, and an agreement limiting future costs to be incurred by Big Lake due to the jurisdictional exchange.
According to the resolution, the swap of road designations is being proposed because regional traffic patterns have seen Highway 25 come to serve more of a local and county purpose between the Mississippi River and Highway 10 in Big Lake. At the same time, County Road 11 between Highway 25 and Highway 10 has taken on more of a statewide and regional role as traffic has increased between Monticello and Becker with the road serving as a connection between Highway 10 and Interstate 94.
The present day County 11 has also seen a big increase in freight traffic, which makes the road more appropriate to be designated as a state highway.
The mismatch of County 11 and Highway 25 is impacting safety, accessibility, and traffic congestion, the resolution continues.
The jurisdictional exchange comes as Big Lake, Becker, Big Lake Township, Becker Township, and Sherburne County wish to address the challenges and deficiencies associated with the two roadways, the resolution states.
Under the terms of the resolution, Sherburne County assures that the City of Big Lake will not incur any costs other than those already planned and agreed upon if the jurisdictional exchange becomes a reality. That includes costs associated with a planned resurfacing of present-day County Road 11 that will now be undertaken by the County as opposed to the State. The County has agreed to make those road improvements prior to 2030, Otteson told members of the Big Lake City Council.
The City of Big Lake has asked that Sherburne County present it with an acceptable agreement stating that the City would incur no costs arising from the jurisdictional exchange. The City has asked to have that agreement in hand by April 8.
