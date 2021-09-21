Freedom Rock dedicated at Lakeside Park

Three years of hard work, planning, and fundraising culminated with the dedication of Big Lake’s Freedom Rock on Saturday, Sept. 18 in Lakeside Park.
“It’s been a long three years,” said Karen Blake and Linda Paulson, as they shared the microphone to kick off the dedication ceremony. Blake and Paulson are co-chairs of the civic group, Citizens for the Big Lake Freedom Rock.
The Rock was painted by Iowa artist Bubba Sorensen, who has challenged himself to design and paint a military history mural on huge, magnificent boulders, for every state in the Union, Big Lake’s rock is one of four Minnesota Freedom Rocks and contains the painted stories of Big Lake’s veterans from each of the branches of the military.
Many of those depicted on the Freedom Rock- or representatives of their families, were in attendance at the Sept. 18 dedication ceremony, located not too far from the shore of Big Lake in Lakeside Park.
That included:
• Stella Huso, Big Lake’s last remaining Gold Star Mother whose son Wayde was killed in the Vietnam War,
• Dawn Perry, a 30-year member of the Women’s Army Corp who served as a nurse with the 504th Medical Operation unit and served in Iraq and Operation Desert Storm,
• Sara Seck, an Army sergeant currently deployed with the Task Force Bastard 1-194 who has served in Kuwait and Iraq. She was represented by her parents Ron and Deb Clover,
• Ione Brown, a WASP (Women’s Airforce Service Pilot) during WWII. Ione towed gliders out of Flynn Airport (corner of Hwy 25 and 200th street.) She was represented by her daughter Susan Heinrichs,
• Bill Friberg, A 98-year-old Big Lake resident who served in the Pacific Theater.
• Also honored on the Rock is Arthur Bernard Embretson, the only resident of Orrock and Big Lake township to give his life in the service of the United States in World War I.
Karen Blake said she was thankful to all who shared their stories.
“We humbly dedicate this to you as a way to say thank you for all you have done,” Blake said to the honored guests, veterans, and community members in attendance at the dedication.
Pastor Kyle Sidlo, Senior Pastor at Saron Lutheran Church, noted how the Freedom Rock is geared to touch a lot of hearts in the Big Lake community- and took a lot of heart to become a reality.
He noted how the right people were put in the right places at the right times that led to Freedom Rock organizers overcoming many of the obstacles they faced in bringing the memorial to Big Lake.
Sidlo was also thankful for the skills of Artist Bubba Sorensen.
“We also thank those who sacrificed so we could have this day,” Sidlo said of the service men and women who are depicted on the Freedom Rock.
Sidlo noted that serving and sacrifice are the foundation of our nation’s freedom- and every time someone sees the Freedom Rock, the many faces depicted on the rock will speak to them.
Berigadier General Lowell Kruse from Camp Ripley was on hand representing the Minnesota National Guard. He gave an emotional account of how the 13,000 members of the Guard are the national model for citizen soldiers who step up at a time of need to serve the residents of Minnesota, as well as the United States. Kruse also talked about Sara Seck’s service to our state and nation and the honor of her being depicted on the Freedom Rock.
Big Lake Mayor Paul Knier closed out the program. He praised the 47 businesses and organizations that contributed to making the Freedom Rock a reality and talked about the role lasting effects of the project.
That included Martin Marietta, which donated the rock from the company’s quarry in Waite Park; T.J. Potter Trucking of Becker which transported the rock to Big Lake in September 2020; and Landwehr Construction which provided the crane that lifted the rock onto its final resting place in Lakeside Park.
“This is a testament to our children and our children’s children,” Knier said.
Big Lake is a place that values its freedom and liberty, Knier said.
Prior to the dedication of the Freedom Rock, the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at the site of the Freedom Rock. Following the dedication ceremony, a fly-over with three World War II planes took place over Lakeside Park. The three planes that flew over Big Lake were an Aero L29 “Delfin” jet, a North American AT6 “Texan” and a Beechcraft T34 “Mentor.”
To help fund the Freedom Rock project, inscribed pavers are being sold to commemorate the veterans of Big Lake and other area communities. The Rock will tell Big Lake veteran stories, but the pavers surround the rock are donated from all over the U.S. representing veterans living and deceased, said Big Lake Freedom Rock organizer Karen Blake.
