What began as a fire among some boxes escalated to a fully-involved fire that destroyed a greenhouse at Dan & Jerry's Greenhouse Thursday morning, March 5 in Monticello.
The first report of the fire came in at 11:04 a.m. as a cloud of heavy, dark black smoke rose from an area southwest of the Monticello city limits.
The first emergency services provider on scene reported a fully-involved structure fire in a 100-foot by 25-foot building. Multiple pieces of archery and miscellaneous supplies were reported to be inside the building.
Initial reports from within Dan & Jerry's Greenhouses was that the fire, at 8048 Cahill Avenue, started in some boxes and that the fire became too large for Dan & Jerry's personnel to extinguish on their own, according to personnel with the Wright County Communications Center.
By 11:08 a.m., the Maple Lake and Buffalo fire departments had been dispatched to the fire scene to provide water and manpower used to fight the fire.
The fire department set up two drop tanks- portable tanks resembling large pools- to aid in fire suppression. Fire department tankers were tapping into Monticello's water supply at a tender fill station established at a fire hydrant on Park Place Drive and 90th Street NE in order to maintain the water supply in the drop tanks.
At 11:54 a.m., it was being reported that the fire was "pretty much" knocked down and firefighters were attacking some hot-spots that remained. By noon it was confirmed that the fire was knocked down. There were no flames and only smoke remained as firefighters performed overhaul work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.