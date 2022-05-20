Army Sgt. Darby Morin once maintained vehicles while serving in the United States Army.
Now 13 years after the soldier’s death from a vehicle rollover while serving in Afghanistan, Darby Morin’s wife Veronica of Monticello will be maintaining a new vehicle of her own thanks to a program that honors families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty.
On Wednesday, May 11, Veronica and her sons Christian and Bluesky stood with two other Gold Star families as they received new vehicles to help combat the everyday challenges of their lives. The vehicles were presented on the plaza of US Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis by representatives of the Minnesota Vikings, US Bank, and the Freedom Alliance.
Also presented vehicles were Keely Schild, who was seven when her father, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Richard L. Schild, was killed in action in Iraq after his vehicle was struck by an explosively formed projectile; and Gold Star daughters Lilly Hammitt and Gwyneth McSween who lost their father, U.S. Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph “Adam” McSween, during the Iraq War when his vehicle was struck by a rocket.
“We are so appreciative of the fact that you allowed us to serve you and be with you today,” said Tim Welsh, vice chair of Consumer and Business Banking at U.S Bank, addressing the Gold Star families at the May 11 event. “One of the things I’ve observed about military families is they are not looking for the spotlight. But it is so meaningful to us to be able to thank them for everything they have done, including making the ultimate sacrifice.”
Monticello’s Veronica Morin is currently pursuing a degree in human services at North Hennepin Community College and will begin her internship at the college this fall.
“Receiving a vehicle will help me to achieve my educational and work goals and relieve stress as not only a single mom to teenage boys but a working, full-time college student,” Veronica said.
“This vehicle will provide security as we continuing to work toward our goals and relieving the emotional burden of making life decisions without my husband,” she added.
Army Sergeant Darby Morin died from injuries sustained in a vehicle rollover in Afghanistan near the Pakistan border on August 22, 2009. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division. He was stationed with his wife Veronica and their two young boys at Fort Drum, New York.
Darby was born in Canada on the Big River First Nation Reserve in Saskatchewan and enlisted in the Army as a Transportation Specialist in 2004. His first duty station was at Fort Eustis, Virginia, and he returned to Canada to marry Veronica.
Darby wanted to do more in the military than maintain vehicles, and with Veronica’s support he changed careers to become a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) specialist. This new career brought the Morin family to upstate New York with similar weather to their Canadian upbringing.
The Morin family made many visits to Canada to visit family after moving to New York where Darby was stationed. The Morin family resides north of North Dakota, and the majority of those trips back to Canada passed through Monticello along Interstate 94, Veronica said.
Immediately after Darby’s death, Veronica and her young sons moved back to Canada to be closer to family. But eventually, Veronica and her sons settled permanently in Monticello. The family visited Monticello frequently, and it was a place Darby loved, Veronica said.
In 2020, the bond between the Morin family and Monticello was forged even strong when the Morins were awarded a mortgage-free home from the Military Warriors Support Foundation.
Thomas P. Kilgannon, president of the Freedom Alliance, was on hand at US Bank stadium to share a bit more of the Morin family’s story.
It was a visit to New York City that inspired Darby Morin to leave his home in Canada and join the United States Army.
“He had been raised in Canada and set goals that he wanted to accomplish,” said Kilgannon, who learned more about Darby through conversations with Veronica.
“His goal was to obtain a higher skill set than the ones he had- and wanted to improve himself to make that happen,” he said.
Darby Morin was fascinated with the U.S. Military, Kilgannon said.
Veronica had noted that the precision skills learned while becoming a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist had earned him a special level of respect among those in his Army unit.
“He became the unit barber because of his precision skills,” chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) specialist said.
Veronica said her husband loved being a soldier, and loved being a part of his team. He also loved being a father to his boys.
Kilgannon asked that Veronica, Christian and Bluesky Morin be kept in everyone’s prayers.
Later during the morning ceremony all eyes turned towards a ramp leading from US Bank Stadium to the plaza where the ceremony was taking place.
Former Minnesota Viking, Vikings Ring of Honor member, and Pro Football Hall of Fame member John Randle drove a black Ford SUV in front of the stage. He excited the vehicle and presented it to Veronica Morin and her boys. The family also received tickets to an upcoming Minnesota Vikings game.
Randle visited with the Morins for a bit, before Kilgannon shared these final words with Veronica Morin: “Safe driving and happy motoring in honor of Darby.”
