by Pam Loidolt
MONTICELLO Senior Center
With the volatile stock market we are experiencing, it is even more important to think about your estate. You can attend a refresher course at the center on estate planning, as well as an update on recent changes in federal law about retirement accounts. The SECURE Act of 2019 included several changes to how your retirement accounts are handled during your lifetime and after your death. This session will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 20 and will be led by Jill Adkins, an attorney with Gries Lenhardt Allen in St. Michael. Jill has 30 years of experience with estate planning and administering estates. There is no charge to attend and people are asked to sign up in advance and can do so by calling us at 763-295-2000.
You are also asked to sign up in advance if you plan to come to a Caring for the Caregiver event that will be held at our center. All caregivers are invited to attend this program on Monday, March 23 at 1 p.m. This presentation focuses primarily on the caregiver: definitions and demographics, challenges they face, the emotional caregiver experience, caregiver supports, and how to ask for help. It will also teach how to include self-care into daily life.
If you enjoy old time music and dancing, go to VFW Post 8731 on Thursday, March 26. Jerry Bierschbach will provide the music from 1-4 p.m. for this senior center dance. There is a $7 admission charge, which includes a lunch served at 3 p.m.
If you enjoy watching movies and having a good laugh, come to the community center on Wednesday, March 25 at 1 p.m. to watch the movie, “Playing With Fire” on the community center’s big screen. When firefighter Jake Carson and his team rescue three siblings in the path of a wildfire, they quickly realize that no amount of training could have prepared them for their most challenging job yet – babysitting. While trying to locate the children’s parents, the firefighters have their lives, jobs and even their fire station turned upside down and learn that kids – much like fires – are wild and full of surprises. Hilarious and heartwarming, discover this must-see family comedy. Freshly popped corn will be served.
A variety of good food will be served at the senior center on Wednesday, March 18. The senior center Birthday & Anniversary potluck dinner will be held this day at noon and people are asked to bring a dish of food to share. March birthdays and anniversaries will be recognized this day. If this is your birthday or anniversary month and you plan to bring a cake or ice cream in addition to your potluck item, please let us know. Accordion player George Jundt will provide the entertainment at this monthly event.
Our monthly Bingo Bash event will take place on Thursday, March 19 starting at 11 a.m. People age 55+ are welcome to come and play. There is no charge to play and the prizes are provided by CentraCare St. Benedicts Senior Community. If you plan to come and play bingo on the 19th, I encourage you to sign up to join us for the hot beef sandwich dinner that day.
If you like to read, I encourage you to check out the senior center Book Club. The group will meet on Saturday, March 14 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the book they read and to pick up the new one. Mary Micke does an excellent job facilitating the group.
Dick Ende was the winner of the cribbage tournament held last week. Pete Christianson came in second place and Loren Heckman third. The last euchre winner was Harley Thompson, with Gordy Ramerth coming in second, and Sandy Schleif third. People really do enjoy playing in the tournaments. All tournaments are open to people age 55+ and you must sign up to play in each at least one business day in advance. Cash prizes are awarded to the winners and all games have a $2 entry fee. Call us at 295-2000 to sign up.
I hope you have a great week!
Activities the week of March 12-19:
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 9 a.m. driver’s class; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 9 a.m. driver’s class; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8 – 11 a.m. center open; 9:30 a.m. Book Club
Mon. – 7 a.m. Intermediate/Advanced Pickleball; 11:30 a.m. Lunch Bunch; 1 p.m. bridge
Tues. 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand & Foot; 2:15 p.m. line dancing
Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Bible Study, bowling; noon potluck dinner; 1 p.m. 500 tournament
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 11:30 a.m. Bingo Bash; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Dinner Menu the week of March 16:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – teriyaki chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – potluck dinner today
Thurs. – hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable
Fri. – spaghetti with meatballs, Caesar salad, dinner roll
