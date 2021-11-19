A busy east-west road connecting Highway 25 to the Oakwood Industrial Park could be vacated if The Pointes at Cedar development becomes a reality.
The Pointes at Cedar is the new name of Chelsea Commons, which was the working name for the mixed-use development in the planning stage between Chelsea Road and School Boulevard to the north and south and Cedar Street and Edmonson Avenue to the east and west.
A key feature of the Pointes at Cedar is three large ponds that will give the appearance of a large lake that residential and commercial development will be built around.
And while the 100-acre development is bordered by collector roads, one major road today runs right through the heart of the project: Dundas Road
The City has proposed terminating Dundas Road between Cedar Street and Edmonson Avenue to accommodate The Pointes at Cedar.
That means the approximate 1,425 vehicles that travel on Dundas Road from Cedar Street to Edmonson Avenue would have to be rerouted around The Pointes at Cedar development.
Dundas Road is seen as a barrier to development, city staff said at a Monday, Nov. 8 special meeting of the city council to discuss the street vacation.
The 1,425 vehicles using Dundas between Cedar Street and Edmonson Avenue was calculated during a 2021 traffic study by WSB, the city’s contracted engineering firm. That figure is to grow to 1,700 vehicles per day by 2040 if The Pointes at Cedar is not developed, and 2,500 vehicles per day if The Pointes at Cedar is developed.
A diversion of Dundas Road traffic would see 70 percent of the traffic using School Boulevard to get from Cedar to Edmonson, WSB’s projections show. The remaining 30 percent would use Chelsea Boulevard.
WSB’s Chuck Rickart said it would take an estimated 50 seconds for vehicles to get from Dundas Road and Cedar Street to Dundas Road and Edmonson using Chelsea Road and 90 seconds if using School Boulevard.
Under the proposal, the StorageLink mini-storage facility at 36 Dundas Road would maintain its direct access, according to city staff.
Jay Morrell, who owns a business in the Oakwood Industrial Park, attended the special meeting.
Morrell said he is not in favor of the partial closing of Dundas Road, in part, because of the traffic it will bring into the industrial park from Monticello High School and Little Mountain Elementary School, which are located southeast of the industrial park. He said that there will be more traffic on Fallon Avenue between School Boulevard and Chelsea Road.
“This concept needs a lot more thought before jumping in,” Morrell told members of the City Council and City staff.
Mike Mossey, who also owns a business in the industrial park, noted that in an industrial park its “ultra-important” to have good access. The city proposal does the opposite. It takes good access away, he said.
The City Council did not take any action on the vacation of a portion of Dundas Road.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
