Tasty meals are served in the senior center at noon Tuesday thru Friday. People age 55+ and spouse regardless of age are welcome and do need to sign up at least one business day in advance by noon. We owe a huge thank you to our Dinner Program partners, Chin Yuen, American Legion Post 260, VFW Post 8731, and Cornerstone Café. They provide quality meals for our participants at a very reasonable price. The VFW will still be undergoing kitchen renovations in June and therefore will not be providing meals for us next month. The senior center is providing most of the Thursday meals in June and Style Catering one of them. We hope you can join us for any of our meals. The meal cost is $5 and you can call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up.
You can also call the senior center if you need technology help. Mary, a very tech-savvy volunteer comes to our center on Tuesday mornings to help people with their smartphones, tablets, computers, and more. If you would like to meet with Mary, you can call the center to schedule an appointment and there is no charge. Be sure to bring the equipment with you that you are having issues with to your appointment. In home help is also available for a small fee.
IPads are one of the pieces of equipment that Mary can assist people with. Did you know that the senior center has a number of iPads that can be loaned out? People age 55+ are eligible to use them for one month free of charge. All you need to do is sign an iPad Loan Agreement, which I have at the senior center. You can borrow one and meet with Mary for instructions on how to use it. Maybe you will like it so much you will want to purchase your own. Just a heads up that we will be hosting a class at our center in July to instruct people on iPad use. More details will be coming in the near future.
I also would like to give you a heads up that there will be no Movie Monday events in June. Some of the Monticello Community Center rooms sustained water damage and the repair work will be done next month. We will resume showing movies at 1 p.m. on Mondays in July.
Thursdays are when the senior center bike group, the River City Riders, go on trail rides. If you like to ride bike you can stop by the center to pick up a list of the Thursday morning ride destinations if you are interested. You can also be added to the group email list to receive details about each week’s ride.
The Book Club group will be meeting a week earlier than usual for their June meeting due to the community center room repairs. They will meet on Wednesday, June 1 at 9:30 a.m. and will be discussing Liar, Temptress, Spy: Four Women Undercover in the Civil War by Karen Abbott. When people attend the meeting, they can also pick up the next book they will be reading. Have questions about the Book Club? Give me call at 763-295-2000 so we can talk.
Blood pressure checks will be offered at our center one week earlier than usual as well. Nurse Ali will be here to take blood pressure readings on Tuesday, June 7 from 11 a.m. to noon. You do not have to sign up in advance, just stop on over. Understanding your blood pressure situation is a very important part of keeping yourself as healthy as possible.
Are you a caregiver who would like to talk to someone who understands what you are going through? Help is available through the senior center. Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org Becky is available for one-on-one caregiver support appointments on Thursday mornings at the center. Please call her to set up a time to meet. If Thursday mornings do not work for you, please contact Becky to explore other options. Our Caregiver Services is a program of Senior Community Services, the same non-profit organization I work for and I cannot say enough good about that agency.
Marv Kuechle was the winner of the last cribbage tournament, with Chris Maas coming in second place and Marlo Samuelson third. Last week’s euchre tournament was Tom Wright. Ann Ramerth came in second place and there was a tie for third between John Kroll and Jim Stewart.
The senior center will be closed on Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day. Don’t forget to remember.
I want to thank the many people who remembered me on my birthday last week. I really appreciate the cards, well wishes, and gifts. You are a generous and thoughtful group, thank you!
Activities the week of May 27-June 2:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-noon
Mon. – senior center closed
Tues. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9:30 a.m. Book Club; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. bike group; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver one on one, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of May 30:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – teriyaki chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – lasagna, lettuce salad, dinner roll
Thurs. – ham & cheese pasta salad, fresh fruit cup, dinner roll
Fri. – shepard’s pie, salad, dinner roll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.