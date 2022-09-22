 Skip to main content
Demolition begins on Monticello’s Block 52

Demolition begins on Monticello’s Block 52
City of Monticello officials were joined by representatives of Buchholz Construction and Block 52 Holdings, LLC Monday, Sept. 19 for a ground-breaking of the Block 52 project, which will include a 5-story multi-use building with market-rate apartments and commercial, retail and restaurant space on the ground floor of the $25 million project.

 

 

With a gold shovel in hand, Mark Buchholtz of Fargo-based Dale Buchholtz Construction readied for the Big moment on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19.

The moment was so big that Buchholtz flew into the Buffalo airport from Fargo and drove up to Monticello to be among a handful of civic leaders for the groundbreaking of the five-story multi-use project on Monticello’s Block 52.

Block 52 demolition

Heavy equipment was working on Monticello’s Block 52 on Tuesday, Sept. 20. By noon on Sept. 20 the former church building and former bicycle shop were already razed. Project developers are progressing swiftly with demolition so borings for underground parking can be constructed yet this fall.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

An error occurred