Demolition begins on Monticello’s Block 52

Heavy equipment was working on Monticello’s Block 52 on Tuesday, Sept. 20. By noon on Sept. 20 the former church building and former bicycle shop were already razed. Project developers are progressing swiftly with demolition so borings for underground parking can be constructed yet this fall.
City of Monticello officials were joined by representatives of Buchholz Construction and Block 52 Holdings, LLC Monday, Sept. 19 for a ground-breaking of the Block 52 project, which will include a 5-story multi-use building with market-rate apartments and commercial, retail and restaurant space on the ground floor of the $25 million project.
With a gold shovel in hand, Mark Buchholtz of Fargo-based Dale Buchholtz Construction readied for the Big moment on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19.
The moment was so big that Buchholtz flew into the Buffalo airport from Fargo and drove up to Monticello to be among a handful of civic leaders for the groundbreaking of the five-story multi-use project on Monticello’s Block 52.
“It’s a huge moment for us and the City,” Buchholtz said.
For the City of Monticello, the groundbreaking represented the culmination of finding a partner for the block bound by Broadway Street to the south, Highway 25 to the east and Walnut Street to the west that had long been the target for redevelopment. For Dale Buchholtz Construction, the groundbreaking represented the start of a $25 million project that will reshape Monticello’s downtown and the downtown’s future.
Soon after the groundbreaking ceremony, the engines of heavy equipment fired up and demolition commenced.
By midday Tuesday the former Riverside Church, which later housed an antique shop, hair salon and other shops, was removed from the landscape.
So was the former Broadway Cycle bicycle and repair shop.
The former Johnson’s Department store building, most recently Alive Church, the former Preferred Title building, and the former We Thrive Fitness building were awaiting their fate later in the week.
Work is moving at a brisk past so construction can begin yet this fall on the underground parking that will sit beneath the nearly 90 apartments planned for the complex.
The 5-story development in an L-shaped configuration along Broadway and Pine streets that would included apartments, office space, retail stores and a destination restaurant.
That restaurant could be a multiple-cuisine restaurant named the SUR Lounge, operated by the owners of Vita Bella in Zimmerman. A SUR website states SUR will be a sister restaurant and music club to Vita Bella owned by Vita Bella owners Lisa and Kevin Ergen, as well as executive chef Chris McClain and front of house manager Jackie McClain.
Plans for the Block 52 development unveiled earlier this year call for the office, retail, and restaurant to occupy the first level of the building, with 87 apartments on levels two through four.
The office space would look out over Broadway Street, while retail shops would line Pine Street. The destination restaurant, complete with outdoor dining space, would occupy the corner of River Street and Pine and look over West Bridge Park and the Mississippi River. A public plaza would grace the highly visible corner of Broadway and Pine streets.
A highlight of the apartment complex would be a fourth level rooftop patio and community space for tenants. The features would have fantastic views of the river, Mark Buchholtz said earlier this year. A pocket park is also projected to be part of the development.
Buchholz is the developer of the Deephaven Apartments, a important aspect of another big Monticello Project: The Pointes at Cedar.
Located on the northeast corner of the Pointes at Cedar project, Deephaven is a three-building apartment development with 105 apartment units.
