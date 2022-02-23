The senior center Dinner Program is only made possible because of partnerships with four local restaurants. Tuesday meals are provided by Chin Yuen, Wednesday meals by American Legion Post 260, Thursday meals by VFW Post 8731, and Friday meals by Cornerstone Café. Thank you, restaurant owners and staff, you are appreciated! These tasty meals are served in the center at noon Tuesday—Friday. People age 55+ and spouse regardless of age are welcome and do need to sign up at least one business day in advance by noon. The meal cost is just $4 and people must pay for the meals they order. If you have ever thought about joining us for our noon dinner and haven’t yet, maybe now is the time.
Have you ever thought about writing your life story, but don’t know how to start? It can seem overwhelming to take this on, but we are offering a class at our center that will help you. You start by writing your memoir two pages at a time. You can build your life’s story through 2-page writing assignments that explore rich life themes to prompt memories and reflection. The collaborative workshop setting of this eight-week course strengthens your writing and helps you find new meaning in significant life events. The classes will be held on eight Fridays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. starting March 18. The cost is $75, payable to the instructor, Bill Marsella. Please sign up by March 14, 763-295-2000. Space is limited, so if you are interested I would advise you to act soon.
Space is also limited for people who want tax assistance help at our center, so I advise contacting us soon to set up an appointment. This service is available for low to moderate income persons. Contact the senior center to schedule an appointment, which will be offered on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays thru April 12. There is no charge for this service. Be sure to bring with you to your appointment the completed intake papers you picked up from the center, your personal tax documents, photo ID, Social Security number documentation, blank check for direct deposit. Masks will be required while meeting with the volunteer tax preparer so be sure to bring one with you.
We have space left on the bus to head to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, March 7. The bus departs the community center at 8:30 a.m. and returns at about 3:45 p.m. There is an $18 charge for the coach bus ride and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $3 off food coupon. Call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up.
You can also call us to get free legal help at our center. This service for people age 60+ will be offered at our center by the Senior Law Project on Monday, February 28. They can help people age 60+ with Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing issues, Medicare, nursing home issues, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, Medical Assistance, and other public benefits programs. The March newsletters are back from the publisher. Please pick up a copy and if you live in an apartment building and can post one for us, please do. The newsletter can also be accessed at monticelloseniorcenter.org and on the senior center Facebook page.
Deb Ende was the last cribbage tournament winner. Doug Przybilla came in second place and Arlen Pocklington third. Last week’s euchre tournament winner was Harley Thompson, with John Kroll coming in second place and Dale Chamberlin third.
I hope you have a great week!
Activities the week of Feb. 25-March 4:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-11 a.m.
Mon. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; 9 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only), cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. Legal Aid (by appt. only), bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Tech Support, tax assistance (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; 11 a.m. Paramount Theater trip; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of February 28:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sesame chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – chicken Caesar wrap, coleslaw
Thurs. – Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – chicken wild rice hotdish, vegetable, dinner roll
