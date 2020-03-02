A multi-vehicle crash Mar. 2 closed the southbound lanes of Highway 25 and ramp onto westbound Interstate 94 in Monticello. The Minnesota Department of Transportation was advising motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. on Monday, Mar. 2. Initial reports were that a dump truck hit two vehicles and rolled into the ditch. The Monticello Times observed at the scene a powder-blue City of Minneapolis dump truck, a silver or gray SUV, and a white pick-up truck.
Multiple injuries were reported at the scene and fire department personnel called for an additional ambulance. In addition, law enforcement personnel on scene were reporting a heavy diesel leak at the crash site.
The Monticello Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
