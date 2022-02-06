Want to learn how to play Pickleball? A two-week session on learning how to play this fun game will be held on Tuesdays, February 15 and 22 from 5-6 p.m. After the one hour of training each of those Tuesdays, you can stay for another two hours if you wish to get more practice time. The cost is $5 for Monticello Community Center members and $15 for non-members. This class is open to people age 16+ and kids ages 12-15 if accompanied by an adult. You will need to go on the MCC website to register for this Learn to Play Pickleball class.
There are no more dinners available for our Valentine’s Day celebration on Monday, February 14. However, if you want to come and take in the performance by singer/pianist Andrew Walesch called, “Best of the Great American Songbook” you are more than welcome. We will have extra chairs set up for those not partaking in the lunch. This entertainment is made possible as a Legacy event through the Monticello Public Library and we thank them for their sponsorship.
The volunteer tax preparers who will be helping people at our center really deserve our thanks. Low to moderate income persons of all ages can get help filing their tax forms and can contact us at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment. This free service will be offered on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays thru April 12. Please note that March and April appointments will not be scheduled until mid-February and that masks will be required while meeting with the volunteer tax preparer. If you want to take advantage of this free service, give us a call.
If you want to save money on your auto insurance, give us a call to sign up for a defensive driving class. People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on February 17, March 16, and April 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call the center for more 2022 class dates. You can drop off or mail the $25 payment (cash or check) to the center and payment must be received in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, and people must register in advance. Please note that refunds are not given for no-shows.
You do not need to sign up in advance if you want to come and get your blood pressure checked at the center. Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be here on Tuesday, February 8 from 11 a.m. to noon to provide this free service. Come in to get your blood pressure checked and stay then for a cup of steaming hot coffee.
Coffee is always available for people attending the monthly senior center Book Club meeting, which will be held next on Wednesday, February 9 at 9:30 a.m. This group is expertly facilitated by retired teacher Mary Micke. Discussion on the current book they read will take place and then people will pick up the next book to read.
If you are a caregiver, I encourage you to attend the Caregiver Support Group on Thursday, February 10 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, you will benefit by attending. This group is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard, provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. This program is provided by Senior Community Services. Please call the center at 763-295-2000 if you plan to attend.
Five January Trivia Contest forms turned in had all the answers correct and they were submitted by Jeanne Christy, Karen Hanson, Alice Kantor, Paul & Dianne Klein and Sharon Long. Alice’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 cash prize. If you enjoy a brain challenge, stop by the center and pick up a February Trivia Contest sheet.
Ann Ramerth won last week’s cribbage tournament. Marlo Samuelson came in second place and Robert Thelen third. The last euchre tournament winner was Gordy Ramerth. Wayne LaBree came in second place and Katie Sterriker third.
Remember that the coffee pot is always on when the senior center is open- stop in for a cup!
Activities the week of Feb. 4-11:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-11 a.m.
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics, Pickleball; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament, tax assistance (by appt. only); 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Matinee
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Tech Support, tax assistance (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; 11 a.m. blood pressure checks; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. team pool tournament; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500 tournament
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 10:30 a.m. Caregiver Support Group; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of February 7:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sweet & sour chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – chicken pot pie, dinner roll
Thurs. – hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable
