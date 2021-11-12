Exciting news to start this week’s article! The Annandale Area Community Band will give a Christmas musical performance in the Monticello Community Center Mississippi Room on Wednesday, December 1 at 7 p.m. This concert is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. Invite your family and friends!
The senior center Craft Sale/Sloppy Joe Lunch fundraiser held this past Saturday went very well. I know I mention often how wonderful our volunteers are and I have to say that they really went above and beyond during the craft sale. They worked very hard to make this event a success and really deserve our thanks. The winners of the chance drawing were Katy Sandvig and Susan Svihel.
We will not be drawing for the winner of the exquisite three-foot by three-foot furnished dollhouse until December 15, so there is still time for you to come and purchase tickets. The chances cost $1 each. You can stop by the senior center to check it out – it really is something!
We hope you come to the center to take in a presentation highlighting some Minnesota heroes. Take a walk back throughout our nation’s history with historian Doug Ohman as he explains the story of the Medal of Honor and highlights many Minnesota soldiers who sacrificed so much to be honored with this medal. Doug is a speaker, storyteller, and photographer. This free presentation will be held at the center on Thursday, November 18 at 10:30 a.m. Please register in advance, 763-295-2000, for this presentation called, “Memories of the Brave, Minnesota Medal of Honor Recipients.”
Caregivers are invited to a program geared specifically toward them called, “Don’t Just Survive the Holidays – THRIVE!” This program will focus on preparing for the holidays, navigating family gatherings, and the next steps after the festivities conclude. Topics such as emotions, family dynamics, roles, and expectations will be explored. Becky Allard, LSW, Senior Community Services, will facilitate this session on Tuesday, November 16 at 1 p.m. Please register at the senior center in advance if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000.
If you are a caregiver for someone experiencing memory loss and are looking for something fun to do with them, read on. A Memory Café experience is a safe and comfortable event where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate in a creative activity while socializing with others. Each month features a fun project. The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. on November 17 and will be held at the Crow River Senior Center in St. Michael. Please contact the senior center to register or for more information. Funding for this program is supported, in part, by Hennepin County, Title III Grants from Trellis and CMCOA, and a Dementia Grant from the Minnesota Board on Aging. There is no charge to participate in the Memory Café.
If you need help with legal issues, I encourage you to make a Legal Aid appointment through our senior center. The Senior Law Project can assist people age 60+ with many issues including Social Security and SSI; consumer, nursing home, and landlord problems; powers of attorney; health care directives; family law issues; and more. Please note that help cannot be given for criminal matters, wills, real estate transactions, or estate planning. This free service will be offered at our center on Monday of each month, November 22. Call us at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment.
Please also let us know if you plan to go on the next Lunch Bunch outing. The destination will be VFW Post 8731 on Monday, November 15. People will meet at the VFW at 11:30 a.m. and are free to order what they wish from the menu. Join the group for a good meal and a fun time.
Share a coach bus with seniors from Elk River and enjoy a fun trip on December 16 to learn more about the culture of Sweden and Scandinavia. First stop will be at Ingebretsen’s Scandinavian Center where you can shop. The final stop will be at the American Swedish Institute. Upon arrival you may spend time in the Bokhandel Gift Shop before lunch. The lunch menu will be a Smorgasbord buffet featuring cucumber dill salad, beet salad, rye bread and butter, mashed potatoes, Swedish meatballs, lingonberries, Chef’s Choice Swedish dessert, coffee, and water. Following lunch, you will have a guided tour of The Turnblad Mansion which is decorated for the holiday season. The cost is $78 per person. The bus will depart the community center at 8 a.m. and return at about 3:30 p.m. Sign up real soon if you wish to go.
Robert Thelen was the winner of the last cribbage tournament. Loren Heckmann came in second place and Pete Christensen third. Last week’s euchre tournament winner was Ed Lewis. Dave Kranz and Doris Kroll tied for second and Pete Christensen came in third.
Thanks to all you veterans for your service. We appreciate you!
Activities the week of Nov. 12-19:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool, Guided Autobiography class; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics, Pickleball; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 11:30 a.m. Lunch Bunch; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; Tech Support (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot, Caregivers THRIVE! session
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500; 1:30 p.m. Memory Café
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, bingo, Memories of the Brave presentation; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool, Guided Autobiography class; noon Thanksgiving dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of November 15:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sweet & sour chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – broiled cod, baby red potatoes, California blend vegetables, dinner roll
Thurs. – hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable
Fri. – turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberries, dinner roll
