Monticello Pollinator Planting Lindas with kids
Linda McDermott is pictured with five of the 10 children who planted pollinator-friendly plants outside the Monticello Public Library on Thursday, July 28.

 

 Jeff Hage | Monticello Times

Bees, butterflies, bats, and even flies will soon have a new home for finding pollen in Monticello.

Two Walnut Street planters in front of the Monticello Public Library have seen their wood chip mulch removed and replaced with black dirt and pollinator plants.

