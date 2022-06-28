A Monticello man faces four felony charges after he was accused of taking more than 1 million photos and videos of a young girl while she was between the ages of 11 and 14.
The pictures and video were taken with the child’s consent, according to a criminal complaint filed June 10 in Benton County District Court.
Wright County law enforcement officials investigated the allegations against Matthew R. Winter, age 27 of Monticello.
The allegations were made in April 2022 by the child at school. Investigators with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office were then called in to discuss with the child the allegations made against Winter, whom court records identify as the boyfriend of the child’s mother.
During that conversation with law enforcement officials, the child stated that two months earlier a camera was observed in a floor vent of the child’s bedroom. A short time later the child observed a charging block plugged into a power outlet in the bedroom. Upon taking it apart, the child found it contained a camera. The child also reported seeing cameras in the bathroom where the child showers, court records state,
Members of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of Winter’s residence. A cellular telephone belonging to Winter was confiscated by investigators.
The phone allegedly contained photos and recordings of the child dating back to 2019 and made while the child resided with her mother and Winter on the east side of St. Cloud, in an apartment located in Benton County.
The investigation by Wright County law enforcement also produced an SD card, used in cameras for storage of digital files. The SD card allegedly contained more than 1 million still images of the child in a bedroom at the St. Cloud apartment. There was over 10 gigabytes of photos and video footage, court records state. Many of the images and videos were of the child naked or in various stages of undress.
Winter has been charged in Benton County District Court with four felony counts of interference with privacy against a minor. Each felony-level offense is punishable by a maximum sentence of two years in prison if convicted.
Winter made his first appearance in court by video via Zoom on Tuesday, June 28, at which time his release from custody was ordered.
He is scheduled to appear in court next on August 10.
