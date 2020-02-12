Voters who live in the Big Lake and Monticello areas are invited to participate in caucuses on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
DFL caucuses for city of Big Lake and Big Lake Township precincts 1, 2 and 3 will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb 25 at Big Lake Middle School. Big Lake Township Precinct 4 caucuses will be held in the north commons at Becker High School. The Republican caucuses for the city of Big Lake and Big Lake Township precincts 1, 2 and 3 will be at Big Lake High School at 7 p.m. Big Lake Township Precinct 4 Republicans will meet at 7 p.m. Becker Baptist Church.
DFL caucuses for Monticello Precincts 1 and 2 and Monticello Township will meet for caucus night at 7 p.m. at Monticello Middle School. The Republican caucuses will be at the Monticello High School at 7 p.m.
Republicans who live in Silver Creek Township will have their caucus at Monticello High School. Silver Creek DFLers will caucus at the Silver Creek Town Hall.
