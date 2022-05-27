In collaboration with Bounce Back Project, Becker, Big Lake, and Monticello schools came together to organize an event called Better Together: A Day of Wellness on Sunday, May 15 at the Big Lake football field for their communities and families. This event focused on promoting the Bounce Back Project tools such as: Three Good Things, Social Connections, Gratitude, and Random Acts of Kindness to teach skills on how to stay resilient. The Bounce Back ProjectTM has a single purpose - to impact the lives of individuals, communities, and organizations by promoting health through happiness.
Numerous studies have shown that using simple tools to help us retrain our mind to focus on the positive can increase feelings of well-being and decrease feelings of depression. These tools can also open us to the possibility of improved sleep, enhanced memory and stronger immune system function. It’s simple... and life changing.
As over 1,500 young children, families, and community members arrived through the gate this past Sunday, they received a book on gratitude or kindness. Along with a bag to gather their fun tools to learn to stay resilient at the make and take stations. Additionally, there were various community organizations available to learn from and make connections with. The day kicked off by an energizing duo called Koo Koo Kanga Roo! They provided dancing, laughter, and silly songs to enjoy. They brought a lot of energy and movement to the crowd on a beautiful sunny day! Many enjoyed the food trucks that lined the parking lot to fulfill their cravings. This glorious event that supported our Becker, Big Lake and Monticello communities’ wellbeing and the mindset that we are better together brought much happiness to so many across generations! This free event was made possible by donations to the CentraCare - Monticello Foundation.
