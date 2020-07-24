A July 16 stand-off in Big Lake ended without violence or tragedy in part to the patience and restraint of the Big Lake Police Department.
A man threatened both the safety of himself and police officers with a gun from inside a garage.
But through a combination of using skills learned through worst-case scenario training, use-of-force tactics, and learned negotiation skills, a team of police offices and sheriff’s deputies deescalated the situation before it turned tragic.
The situation unfolded at around 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16. Big Lake police received a 911 call that a suicidal male was in a garage with family members. The department also received information that there was a gun inside the garage.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the suspect to have a gun in his hand. Officers retreated behind a squad car for their safety. Sgt. Sam Olson with the Big Lake Police Department entered into a conversation with the suspect in an attempt to get the suspect to surrender the gun.
At one point the suspected stated that he wanted to die by the actions of a police officer, and a couple of times he held a gun up to his head, according to Deputy Chief Matt Hayen of the Big Lake Police Department.
The suspect also threatened officers on multiple occasions and pointed the gun towards officers, Hayen said.
The suspect eventually unloaded the gun and gave its magazine to a family member. The suspect then surrendered and was transported to an area hospital.
Assault charges are pending against the suspected, Hayen said, because the suspected threatened the police officers.
In a day and age where police officers are sometimes criticized for their actions in volatile situations, officers in Big Lake worked to have a situation end without incident.
That was in part because the suspect’s family was in the garage, Hayen said.
Officers took care to try and make sure family members were not injured during the incident.
Following the incident, a situation debriefing was held back at the Big Lake police station.
The sit-down session is a further example of how the local officers use incidents as learning opportunities to ensure that the public is safe in the future.
Chief Joel Scharf put aspects of the incident on a whiteboard during the debriefing session.
“We discussed what went well and what we could improve on,” Hayen said.
That all leads to creating even better responses to crisis situations in the future.
With the worst-case scenario training, use-of-force tactics, and annual scenario training that employs actors in simulated crisis situations, outcomes like the one on July 16 can be the norm and not the exception.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.