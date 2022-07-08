The Monticello City Council approved entering into a $38,0000 agreement with Xcel Energy for the relocation of utilities related to the Block 52 redevelopment at Highway 25 and Broadway Street.

Several utilities are needed to be relocated to facilitate the redevelopment project.

Most of the work will include relocating overhead utilities underground, according to a report prepared by city staff.

