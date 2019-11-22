BIG LAKE - The Big Lake City Council approved assessments for a number of pavement rehabilitation projects following a public hearing during its Wednesday, Nov. 13 City Council meeting.
Improvements were made during the 2019 construction season on Pond View Drive, Pintail Street, Lake View Lane, Lake Ridge Drive, Park Avenue West, Wall Street, and Fair Meadows Circle.
City Engineer Layne Otteson said improvements included construction of curb and gutter, milling, patching, bituminous pavement (blacktop) and miscellaneous work.
The City of Big Lake is assessing $170,081 of the work performed back to the property owners. Property owners have the option of paying the assessments in one lump some or over a 15-year period with regular installment payments at a 4.60 percent interest rate.
The assessments, Otteson said, are used to fund future street projects.
Otteson noted that the assessments were originally proposed to be $219,171. But final costs of the project came in lower than expected, saving property owners about $50,000.
There had been no street rehabilitation projects in Big Lake since 2010, Otteson said.
“We’ve got behind,” he said.
The engineer told council members that he wants to see a reoccurring schedule for street repairs because Big Lake’s streets are, “Basically falling apart,” he said.
On that note, Otteson presented a feasibility report to the Council on proposed street rehabilitation and drainage work projects for the 2020 construction year.
The $3.27 million proposal involves projects on Hennepin Avenue, Nicollet Avenue, Shady Lane, Edgewater Place, Red Oak Drive, Westwood Drive, Highland Avenue, Lake Avenue, Oak Avenue, Oak Street, Euclid Avenue, Euclid Court, Leighton Drive, Oak Circle, Leighton Circle, Maple Avenue, Sherburne Avenue, Powell Street, Will Street, and Powell Circle east, west and north.
A public hearing on the 2020 proposed street improvements is set for December 11.
