The staff of a Big Lake restaurant played a major role in the apprehension of a man who abducted a boy from his mother.
When an Amber Alert was issued Thursday, March 17 asking Minnesotans to look out for a two-year-old abducted in the Glenwood area, it was the staff at El Loro Restaurant in Big Lake that recognized the boy with a restaurant employee who was a customer in the dining establishment.
A staff member recognized the boy from a Facebook post regarding the Amber Alert and called 911, said Acting Big Lake Police Chief Sam Olson.
El Loro manager Lorenzo Cota approached the man, later identified as Benigo Alvarez-Gutierrez. However, Alvarez-Gutierrez left the restaurant with the boy before police arrived.
It was through restaurant staff that Big Lake police officers learned that Alvarez-Gutierrez resides in Big Lake, Olson said.
It’s that tip from restaurant staff that the Big Lake Police Department used to played the major role in apprehending Alvarez-Gutierrez.
Court records show that Alvarez-Gutierrez first went to Paynesville where the boy was left in a garage. The boy was later found unharmed.
Alvarez-Gutierrez then returned to Big Lake and a residence on Polk Street.
Between the time Alvarez-Gutierrez left the restaurant and returned from Paynesville, Big Lake officers were keeping a close eye on the Polk Street residence, Olson said.
At about 11 p.m. on March 17, officers went arrested and detained Benigo Alvarez-Gutierrez after a brief struggle outside the residence, Sam Olson confirmed.
Big Lake officers handed Alvarez-Gutierrez off to the Minnesota State Patrol, which took Alvarez-Gutierrez to Wilmar where he was booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail.
A day later, on Friday, March 18, Alvarez-Gutierrez was charged in Pope County District Court with one count of kidnapping and one count of depriving parental rights, court records show. Both are felony charges.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Pope County District Court, the boy was abducted through a window of a bedroom at the home of the boy’s mother in Westport.
The boy’s mother was working at a nearby farm and other members of the family were sleeping, the complaint states.
Alvarez-Gutierrez faces up to 20 years in prison and a $35,000 fine if convicted of the kidnapping charge.
He is first court appearance was scheduled for March 24.
