The Big Lake City Council has accepted the resignation of Public Works Director Mike Goebel effective November 29, 2019. Goebel is retiring after more than 33 years with the city.  He began employment with the city on February 11, 1986 

“Mike’s dedication and knowledge will be greatly missed city wide and we all wish him well in his retirement,” City staff noted.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

