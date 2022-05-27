Wright County and the City of Monticello invite Wright County residents to take part in the Bertram Chain of Lakes Advisory Council.
Applications for the vacant Citizen-at-large position on the Bertram Chain of Lakes Advisory Council are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted until the vacancy is filled.
The Bertram Chain of Lakes project is a joint City/County effort to develop, operate, and maintain 1,200 acres of open space as a regional park and rec area.
The Bertram Chain of Lakes Advisory Council is charged with steering the public input process for the Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park. The Advisory Council is the primary voice of the public in the implementation of the master plan for the Bertram Chain of Lake Regional Park and Athletic Complex. The Advisory Council will be a critical force in creating and guiding public input opportunities.
In addition to the vacant Citizen-at-large position, the Advisory Council includes elected County and City officials, County and City Park Board representatives, and representatives of other civic organizations.
The Advisory Council meets the first Friday of every month at 8am at the Monticello Community Center during the school year and at the park during the summer.
Those interested in applying to serve on the Council can obtain an application at the Monticello Community Center, Monticello City Hall, Wright County Public Works Building, online at www.co.wright.mn.us/parks, or by calling the City of Monticello at 763-271-3268 or Wright County Parks & Recreation at 763-682-7894 or by email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.